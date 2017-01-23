ISIS expel residents to defend river bank in Mosul

ISIS expelled civilians from their homes along the Tigris on Mosul's west bank, apparently bracing for a cross-river attack on their bastion by Iraqi forces, residents said Monday.



Sufian al-Mashhadani, a civil society activist from Mosul, confirmed that ISIS had deployed fighters in buildings along the river front.



Mosul residents who lived on the eastern side but owned property or businesses on the west bank have seen their homes and shops seized by ISIS in recent days, said Abdulkarim al-Obeidi, another civil activist.



ISIS fighters on the city's west bank are almost completely surrounded and will be largely unable to resupply but the narrow streets of the old city will make for a lethal terrain when federal forces move in.

...