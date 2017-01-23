Israel Arabs demand police minister quit after shooting death

Israeli Arabs rallied in Jerusalem on Monday demanding that the minister in charge of police quit after a Bedouin man was shot dead by officers in disputed circumstances.



With riot police on horseback on standby several hundred metres (yards) away and a police helicopter overhead, they chanted: "Erdan resign, we won't tolerate you any more".



They were referring to Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, who is responsible for the police.



Yacoub Abu al-Qiyan, 50, was killed last Wednesday when police staged a pre-dawn raid on the Bedouin village of Umm al-Hiran to demolish several homes.



Police said he was shot as he deliberately drove at officers, killing a policeman.

...