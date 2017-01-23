Video shows Italian who was tortured to death in Egypt

Egypt has denied its security forces were involved in the killing, but Italy severed diplomatic ties last year over Cairo's alleged lack of cooperation in the investigation.



It also evokes buzzwords that easily raise suspicion in Egypt -- with Regeni mentioning money, information, and at one point, the uprising's anniversary.



The video surfaced a day after Egypt said it had agreed to Italy's request to send experts to try and retrieve footage from security cameras at a Cairo metro station Regeni used the day he disappeared.



Regeni was on his way to the Dokki metro station to visit a friend in Cairo on Jan. 25, and with thousands of security forces deployed in Cairo's streets, amid aggressive round-ups of activists to head off protests, speculation has grown that Egyptian security forces were behind his abduction and death.

