France FM in Saudi to reaffirm 'partnership'

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday to reaffirm the allies' "strategic partnership", as European concerns mount over US President Donald Trump's foreign policies.



Ayrault, on his first ministerial visit to the kingdom, "will discuss the main regional issues, particularly the situations in Yemen, Iraq, Libya and Syria", the French foreign ministry said in a statement.



The minister is to meet his Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir as well as King Salman.



France's ties with Saudi Arabia have grown under President Francois Hollande.



Ayrault's Saudi visit, which ends on Tuesday, follows a trip to France last June by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the defense minister and driving force behind the kingdom's Vision 2030 plan to diversify its oil-dependent economy.

