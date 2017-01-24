Glad to see Obama go, Gulf Arabs expect Trump to counter Iran

It has suffered since Riyadh took issue with what it saw as Obama's withdrawal from the region, and a perceived inclination toward Iran since the 2011 Arab uprisings.



Some Arab commentators see a political resemblance between Trump and Reagan, who also campaigned on the slogan of making America great again.



While few in the Gulf expect Trump to repudiate the Iran nuclear deal despite his threats to do so, most want Tehran pressured to roll back what Gulf Arabs see as subversion in fellow Arab states by a revolutionary theocracy.



In particular Mattis, a retired Marine general known for distrust of Iran, is a familiar figure to Gulf Arab rulers.



Such views play well with Gulf Arabs.



Trump's own vision of "peace through strength" may change that perception of a passive Washington, and encourage Gulf Arabs to press on with a military buildup that relies heavily on U.S. and European defense companies.

...