Yemeni government forces take strategic Mokha port

Forces allied with the internationally recognized government of Yemen seized control of a strategic Red Sea port Monday after waging an assault against Houthi rebels, a top military commander said.



An Arab military coalition is backing the government of Abed Rabbou Mansour Hadi and seeking to restore him to power.



If Hadi's forces manage to seize the ports, the Houthi rebels will be largely cut off from the outside world; the coalition has enforced a no-fly zone that has kept Sanaa's airport closed.



A senior official in Hadi's government said Hadi was angered by Ahmed's visit to the rebel-backed government, which is not recognized by the international community.

