Russia, Turkey push to seal Syria cease-fire

Syria's warring sides met for their first talks in nine months Monday, with their Russian and Turkish backers pushing to cement a cease-fire that could pave the way for political talks.



The meeting in the Kazakh capital comes at a time when Turkey, which backs the rebels, and Russia, which supports Syrian President Bashar Assad, each want to disentangle themselves from the fighting.



U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, attending the Astana talks, said it was crucial to get a mechanism to oversee and implement a nationwide cease-fire.



As the Astana talks continued, Moscow and Washington engaged in a public dispute Monday over whether the U.S.-led coalition was now working with the Russian military in Syria.



Later in the day Monday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said new U.S. President Donald Trump was willing to work "with Russia or anybody else" to defeat Daesh.

