Russia, Turkey, Iran deliberate over Syria ceasefire efforts

U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura gestures while speaking to journalists as he arrives to attend the talks on Syrian peace in Astana, Kazakhstan, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
No direct Syrian talks planned in Astana: rebel source
Russia, Turkey push to seal Syria cease-fire
Syrian opposition will only discuss cease-fire at Kazakhstan talks, spokesman says
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
No direct Syrian talks planned in Astana: rebel source
Russia, Turkey push to seal Syria cease-fire
Syrian opposition will only discuss cease-fire at Kazakhstan talks, spokesman says
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE