UN warns west Mosul civilians at 'extreme risk'

The estimated 750,000 people living in extremist-controlled west Mosul are in grave danger, the United Nations warned Tuesday, 100 days into a massive Iraqi operation to retake the city.



On Oct. 17, tens of thousands of Iraqi forces launched an offensive -- Iraq's largest military operation in years -- to retake the country's second city from ISIS.



In Mosul, while around 180,000 people were displaced since the start of the operation, 550,000 residents of Mosul also stayed in their homes.

