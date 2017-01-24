Children head back to school in east Mosul: UN

Thousands of Iraqi children are heading back to school in east Mosul after weeks of fighting and more than two years of extremist rule, the U.N. children's fund UNICEF said Tuesday.



Iraqi forces launched a massive operation to recapture Mosul from ISIS 100 days ago and have ousted the extremists from all the central neighborhoods of east Mosul.



During more than two and a half years of rule in Iraq, the extremist group sought to indoctrinate children into its extremist ideology, using schools as part of its efforts to do so.

