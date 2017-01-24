Police probe of Israel's Netanyahu widens: report

Israeli police have widened a probe into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, already under investigation in a graft case that has shaken the country's politics, media reports said.



One of the matters appears to involve a deal for Israel to purchase German submarines, while the second affair remained unclear, according to the reports.



It was unclear whether the new probes were preliminary enquiries or if they had been elevated to fully fledged investigations.



Netanyahu has been questioned by police twice in recent weeks in the gifts investigation.

...