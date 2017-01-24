Sentencing hearing for Israel soldier convicted of manslaughter

A sentencing hearing began Tuesday for an Israeli soldier convicted of manslaughter for shooting dead a prone Palestinian assailant, in a case that has deeply divided the country.



Azaria is not expected to be sentenced in Tuesday's hearing, though prosecutors may be given the opportunity to request what his prison term should be.



Azaria faces up to 20 years in prison, though there have been reports that prosecutors will recommend between three and five years.



Azaria then shoots him again in the head without any apparent provocation.



Convicting him of manslaughter on Jan. 4 after a months-long trial, a three-judge panel ruled there was no reason for Azaria to open fire since the Palestinian was posing no threat.

