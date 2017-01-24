NATO seeks closer ties with Gulf, opens new center

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg Tuesday called for boosting security cooperation with the Gulf states as the Western military alliance opened its first office in the region.



The center is based on the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative (ICI), which was launched by the NATO leaders in 2004 and aims to boost security links with the Middle East, in particular Gulf Arab states.



The center will strengthen the military-to-military cooperation and the fight against terrorism and extremism, Stoltenberg said.

...