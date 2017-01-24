Firebrand Iraq cleric warns US on Israel embassy move

Moving the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem would be a declaration of war on Islam, influential Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said Tuesday.



In a break with previous administrations, new U.S. President Donald Trump has pledged to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and relocate the U.S. embassy there from Tel Aviv.



The final status of Jerusalem is one of the thorniest issues in resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



Israel considers Jerusalem -- including the eastern Palestinian sector it annexed in 1980 -- as its indivisible capital.

...