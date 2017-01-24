UN seeks nearly $5 bn for Syria refugees

U.N. agencies and aid groups appealed Tuesday for $4.63 billion (4.31 billion euros) in 2017 to help Syrians who have fled their country's war and sought refuge in neighboring countries.



The appeal is on top of the $3.4 billion that the U.N. estimates is needed this year for the 13.5 million people still in Syria who have been affected by the conflict.



The appeal, by the U.N. and 240 partner agencies, is for what is called the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP) for 2017 and 2018 .

