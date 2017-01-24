Saudi Arabia warns destructive computer virus has returned

Saudi Arabia is warning that a computer virus that destroyed systems of its state-run oil company in 2012 has returned to the kingdom, with at least one major petrochemical company apparently affected by its spread.



Sadara is based in Jubail Industrial City, which sits about 100 kilometers (60 miles) northwest of the eastern Saudi city of Dammam in the heartland of the kingdom's oil industry.



Symantec Corp., a California-based security firm, warned in late November that Shamoon had been spotted again in Saudi Arabia.



The attack forced Saudi Aramco to shut down its network and destroyed over 30,000 computers.



Hostilities persist between Shiite power Iran and Sunni-ruled Saudi Arabia.



Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations with Iran last year after protesters there – angry about its execution of a Shiite cleric – stormed two Saudi diplomatic posts.

...