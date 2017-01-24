UN to need $8 billion this year to help Syrians at home and abroad

The United Nations said on Tuesday it will need a total of $8 billion this year to provide life-saving assistance to millions of Syrians inside their shattered homeland and to refugees and their host communities in neighboring countries.



The first part, a $4.63 billion appeal for 5 million Syrian refugees -- 70 percent of whom are women and children -- was launched at a Helsinki conference.



A separate appeal for an estimated $3.4 billion to fund its humanitarian operation to help 13.5 million people inside Syria after nearly six years of war, is being finalized.



Five countries -- Lebanon, Turkey, Iraq, Jordan and Egypt -- host nearly 5 million Syrian refugees, a "staggering number", with few in camps, U.N. refugee chief Filippo Grandi said.

