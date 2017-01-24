Syria strikes kill 11 fleeing ISIS town: monitor

At least 11 people, including two children, were killed Tuesday in Syrian government air strikes as they fled a northern town held by ISIS, a monitor said.



The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported 12 civilians and 15 ISIS fighters were killed in air strikes and shelling in the eastern city of Deir al-Zor.



The Observatory said air strikes by Syrian and Russian warplanes killed 12 civilians and 15 ISIS fighters, but the toll could rise further.



More than 310,00 people have been killed in Syria since the conflict began with anti-government protests that were met with a regime crackdown.

