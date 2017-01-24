Hundreds of police trained by Turkey start work in northern Syria

A new Syrian police force trained and equipped by Turkey started work in a rebel-held border town on Tuesday, a sign of deepening Turkish influence in northern Syria, where it has helped drive out ISIS militants in recent months.



Casually referred to as the "Free Police", in reference to the Free Syrian Army (FSA) alliance of moderate rebel groups which Turkey backed in its campaign against ISIS along the Turkish border, many of the first 450 recruits are former rebel fighters.



FSA fighters took Jarablus from ISIS in August, the first town to fall to Turkey's "Operation Euphrates Shield".

...