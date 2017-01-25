EU seeks curb for Libya migrant flows

After blocking the main migrant route from the Middle East, the EU will this week seek ways to check a feared spring surge from Libya and North Africa across the Mediterranean.



The European Union lacks a reliable partner in chaotic Libya, the launchpad for almost all migrant crossings over the central Mediterranean, while some African governments along the trail north have been reluctant to cooperate, EU sources and experts said.



Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat -- whose country is using its six-month presidency of the EU to highlight a crisis that has badly affected the island -- warned two weeks ago that the EU should meet soon with Libyan authorities to try to avert the risk of an "unprecedented" migrant flow in the spring.



The lack of a reliable interlocutor will likely force the EU to focus to try to work with countries through which migrants travel north, EU sources said.

