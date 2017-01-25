Russia's Lavrov to meet Syria opposition in Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold talks with Syrian opposition representatives Friday, Moscow said, but there were no details on which groups will attend.



The meeting comes after two days of Russian-brokered talks between the Syrian regime and armed rebel groups in Kazakhstan ended Tuesday without a major breakthrough.



A rebel negotiator from the armed opposition delegation that attended the Astana talks said they had not yet been invited to attend the meeting with Lavrov, but did not rule out heading to Moscow if they were asked.

...