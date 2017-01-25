Libya PM says will meet rival for talks in Cairo

The head of Libya's unity government said Wednesday he would soon hold talks with a rival field marshal to try to halt his country's descent into chaos, Italian media reported.



Fayez al-Sarraj, head of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, said he would meet in Cairo with Khalifa Haftar, whose forces support a rival administration, "possibly within days".



Sarraj's U.N.-backed government was installed in Tripoli last year but has struggled to assert itself further east, where a rival parliament and Haftar's self-proclaimed Libyan National Army hold sway.

...