Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said Wednesday that Egypt was "on the right track" six years after the uprising that overthrew Hosni Mubarak.



January 25 marks the anniversary of the day in 2011 when protesters began to gather in Cairo's Tahrir Square demanding an end to longtime president Mubarak's 30-year rule.



Sisi, whose government last year secured a $12 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Wednesday promised further efforts to revive the economy.

