Saudi Arabia unveils next-generation F-15 warplane

Saudi Arabia unveiled its next-generation fighter-bomber Wednesday, nearly two years after beginning a controversial air war in Yemen.



Saudi Arabia is to add 84 F-15SA warplanes to its air force under a nearly $30 billion deal signed in 2011 that also included Black Hawk and Apache helicopters.



The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute reported in April that Saudi Arabia was the world's third-largest defence spender.



According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies, Saudi Arabia had an air force of 20,000 personnel and 313 combat-capable aircraft.

