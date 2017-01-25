ISIS fighters redeploy in west Mosul after Iraqi forces take east

ISIS fighters have taken up sniper positions in buildings on the west bank of the Tigris river ahead of an expected government offensive into that side the city, locals said on Wednesday.



Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said Tuesday his forces had taken complete control of eastern Mosul, and the commander of the campaign to retake ISIS's last major stronghold in Iraq has said preparations to cross the Tigris are under way.



It took 100,000 Iraqi troops, members of regional Kurdish security forces and Shiite Muslim paramilitaries, backed by air and ground support from a U.S.-led coalition, almost 100 days to retake eastern Mosul in what has become the biggest battle in Iraq since the U.S.-led invasion of 2003 .



Iraqi forces estimated the number of militants inside Mosul at 5,000-6,000 at the start of the battle, and have said 3,300 have been killed in the fighting.

...