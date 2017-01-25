PLO official 'shocked' by US silence on Israeli settlements

A senior Palestinian official said Wednesday he was "shocked" by the White House's silence on Israeli settlement expansion and called on U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to clarify its policy.



Since Trump's inauguration last week, Israel has approved some 3,000 settler homes in the occupied West Bank and in annexed east Jerusalem, signalling a sharp change of pace from such projects during the Barack Obama years.



In a telling break with the previous administration, the Trump White House did not condemn Israel's latest settlement announcements.

