Syrian army, allies push back ISIS near Aleppo: activists

Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they climb a staircase on the outskirts of Al-Bab town in Syria Jan. 22, 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Hundreds of police trained by Turkey start work in northern Syria
Turkish military says killed 65 ISIS militants in Syria
ISIS launches new assault on besieged eastern city in Syria
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Hundreds of police trained by Turkey start work in northern Syria
Turkish military says killed 65 ISIS militants in Syria
ISIS launches new assault on besieged eastern city in Syria
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE