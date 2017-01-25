Israel advances 'colonial' Western Wall train project

Israel has advanced a plan to extend a high-speed rail line to include a Western Wall station, the transport ministry said Wednesday, which the Palestinian Authority has denounced as a "colonial project".



The Western Wall is located in the ancient Old City in east Jerusalem, occupied by Israel in 1967 and later annexed in a move never recognized by the international community.



Under the train plan, a tunnel would be dug up to 80 meters (262 feet) deep to connect the central station at the entrance to Jerusalem to the Western Wall station.

