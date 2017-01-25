Russian 'ship of shame' returning from Syria: UK

A Russian aircraft carrier used to wage a massive offensive on the Syrian city of Aleppo is on its way back to Russia, Britain's defense minister said Wednesday, calling it a "ship of shame".



The Russian warship travelled through the North Sea to Syria last year, to help Moscow ally President Bashar Assad's troops recapture rebel areas of Aleppo city after four years of fighting there.



Aircraft from the carrier hit 1,252 "terrorist" targets during a two-month mission, Russia's main commander in Syria, Andrei Kartapolov, was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying.

...