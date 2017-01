Rescue teams and firemen remove the debris from the Plasco building, Tehran's oldest high rise which collapsed the previous week, in the cetnre of the capital on January 25, 2017. Rescue teams are trying to reach the missing firefighters and victims believed to trapped under the rubble of the 15-storey Plasco building which collapsed after a four-hour blaze while emergency services were still evacuating the tower. / AFP / ATTA KENARE