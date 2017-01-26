Battles escalate between Syria rebels and Al-Qaeda affiliate

Al-Qaeda-linked militants attacked a prison Wednesday where its fighters are held by other Syrian rebels in escalating violence in northern Syria after Russian-led talks urged mainstream insurgents to break with the extremists.



The fighting pits the Al-Qaeda-linked Jabhat Fatah al-Sham against several other groups, including its former ally, Ahrar al-Sham, one of the most powerful insurgent organizations in Syria's war.



Despite Ahrar al-Sham's attempts to control the fighting, Fatah al-Sham clashed with other rebel groups outside Idlib's central prison. Opposition activists said Fatah al-Sham apparently tried to free its members detained there recently.

...