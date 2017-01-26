Kuwait executions part of 'alarming trend' in Middle East: HRW

Human Rights Watch criticized Kuwait Thursday for ending a moratorium on executions by hanging seven people, saying the action was part of a worrying regional rise in use of the death penalty.



The executions Wednesday were the first in Kuwait since mid-2013 when five people were hanged in two months following an earlier moratorium of six years.



HRW said use of the death penalty was on the rise across the Middle East.



Earlier this month, Bahrain ended a six-year de facto moratorium on the death penalty, executing three people.

