Yemeni rebels are putting up fierce resistance in a key Red Sea port city where they are encircled by pro-government forces, military and health officials said Thursday.



Fresh fighting has left 20 rebels and seven pro-government fighters dead over the past 24 hours, with dozens more wounded, a hospital official said.



Nearly 230 rebel and loyalist fighters have been killed since Hadi's forces launched a vast offensive on Jan. 7 to drive the Houthis from Yemen's southwestern coast.

