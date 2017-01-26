US warns over anti-American violence risk in Turkey

The United States embassy in Turkey Thursday warned against the risk of attacks against its citizens in the country after a rise in anti-American rhetoric.



In the latest strikes, 39 people were gunned down in an attack on New Year's night claimed by ISIS at an Istanbul nightclub.



All U.S. government travel to Istanbul is subject to State Department approval, it said.



Several Turkish officials and media outlets blamed the United States for the failed July 15 coup aimed at toppling President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, allegations ridiculed by Washington.

