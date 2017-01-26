Turkey says waiting to see outcome of Trump's Syria safe zones call

US President Donald Trump waves as he walks to the Oval Office with Vice President Mike Pence after a visit to the Department of Homeland Security at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 25, 2017. / AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM
Trump draft order seeks plan for refugee safe zones in Syria, elsewhere
Peace negotiations may signal shift in conflict’s dynamics
Turkey: Can no longer insist on Syria settlement without Assad
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Trump draft order seeks plan for refugee safe zones in Syria, elsewhere
Peace negotiations may signal shift in conflict’s dynamics
Turkey: Can no longer insist on Syria settlement without Assad
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE