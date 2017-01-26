Libya suspects rival eastern force backers in bomb near Italian embassy

A counter-terrorism unit in the Libyan capital Tripoli said it suspected Saturday's car bomb near the recently reopened Italian embassy was planted by backers of the powerful Libyan National Army (LNA) based in the eastern part of the divided country.



The blast occurred in central Tripoli about 350 meters from the Italian embassy.



Tripoli's Special Deterrence Force said in a statement released late Wednesday that the men had been trying to target the embassy, but had been prevented from parking their car near the embassy compound's walls.



In 2014 fighting between armed alliances backing opposing political factions resulted in rival governments being set up in Tripoli and the east.

...