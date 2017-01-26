Ankara says Merkel to visit Turkey on Feb. 2

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is planning to visit Turkey on Feb. 2, the Turkish foreign ministry said Thursday, her first visit since relations deteriorated last year in the aftermath of the July failed coup.



Relations have strained significantly in the wake of the coup bid, with Berlin expressing alarm over the relentless crackdown against the alleged plotters and Ankara saying Germany was failing to extradite terror suspects.



Merkel would be one of few top Western leaders to have visited Ankara in the wake of the July 15 coup bid.

