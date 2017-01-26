Saudi writer jailed for seven years: watchdog

Summary
A Saudi writer has been sentenced to seven years in prison for offences including having contact with foreign journalists, a rights group said Thursday, part of what activists call "an intensified crackdown".
Rights monitors have criticized the practice of trying activists in such courts, which handle "terrorism" cases.
In early January London-based Amnesty International said "a string of activists" had been detained or appeared in court over previous weeks in connection with peaceful human rights work.
