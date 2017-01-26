Greek court blocks extradition of Turkey coup suspects

Greece's Supreme Court Thursday blocked the extradition of eight Turkish military officers sought by Ankara over July's failed coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a justice source said.



Turkey has branded them "terrorists" and the case is awkward for Athens, which is working with NATO ally Ankara to stem the flow of migrants through its territory towards western Europe.



The officers deny having taken part in the putsch and claim their lives are in danger.



Since the coup, many Turkish military officers have requested asylum in other NATO countries.

...