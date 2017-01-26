Britain "open-minded" on timescale for exit of Syria's Assad

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Thursday Britain was "open-minded" about the timescale for Syrian President Bashar Assad relinquishing power and did not rule out joining Russia in military action against ISIS militants.



Speaking to British lawmakers, Johnson also questioned whether the new administration of U.S. President Donald Trump fully understood Iranian involvement in Syria and the value of a nuclear deal struck between Tehran and world powers.



British ministers have also been critical of Russia's military intervention in support of Assad.



Johnson said the Trump administration should recognize that any deal with Russia on ending the Syrian conflict would also involve "an accommodation with Iran", another key Assad ally.

...