Saudi court drops case over crane collapse that killed 111

A Saudi court Thursday dropped its case against 13 defendants who were on trial over a crane collapse in Mecca in September 2015 that killed 111 pilgrims.



The Mecca Criminal Court said in its ruling that it has no jurisdiction to rule on the case, which opened last August.



After the crane incident, King Salman partly blamed the construction giant, saying the crane's arm should not have been left up when it was not in use.



Victims and families of victims could not be immediately reached for comment on the ruling.

