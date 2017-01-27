Syria’s rubble-strewn east Aleppo comes back to life

"I'm preparing a single room now, and then afterwards I'll continue, one room at a time," said Abdel-Hayy, who did not give his family name, standing by a laundry line strung from coat hooks on a wall.



His home was damaged multiple times during the fierce fighting that ravaged east Aleppo from 2012 onward. The windows are long gone, replaced by wooden boards, shrapnel has gouged its way into the building's facade, and the force of regular blasts left his apartment walls riven with cracks.



For Ahmad Jassem and his wife Umm Imad, home is just across the street, but little more than rubble.



Saqa had been waiting since morning for municipal vehicles to arrive and help remove the rubble, but with so much to clear, demand is high.



On the third floor of a neighboring building, a man and his children were simply sweeping rubble through holes in the front of the building, sending debris and dust tumbling into the street below.

