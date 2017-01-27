Russia cautious on safe zones in Syria

The Trump administration's expressed interest in setting up safe zones for civilians in Syria was greeted Thursday with caution by Russia and Turkey, who have taken the lead in the latest peace efforts to end the Mideast country's devastating 6-year-old war.



The idea of safe zones, proposed by both Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton during the U.S. election campaign, was ruled out by the Obama administration for fear it would bring the U.S. into direct conflict with Syrian President Bashar Assad and Russia, which has been waging an air campaign to aid Assad's forces since September 2015 .



Enforcing them could risk pulling in the U.S. deeper into Syria's conflict and heightens the risk of an inadvertent clash in Syria's crowded skies involving warplanes from various countries bombing targets in Syria.



Qatar, a backer of rebels fighting Syrian President Bashar Assad, welcomed Trump's pledge to order safe zones in Syria, a Foreign Ministry official was quoted as saying by state news agency QNA Thursday.

...