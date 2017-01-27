Young girl on Twitter asks Trump to help Syrian children

on Twitter asks Trump to help Syrian children



Bana Alabed drew some 363,000 followers after she joined the micro-blogging site in September where she uploaded messages and pictures of daily life in Aleppo on the @AlabedBana handle, an account managed by her mother Fatemah.



Last month, the young girl and her family were evacuated from the rebel-held eastern part of the city following a government offensive.



In the letter, Bana also talks about losing friends in the nearly-six-year conflict and her new life outside Syria.



Wednesday, Trump said he "will absolutely do safe zones in Syria" for refugees fleeing violence, without giving further details. His comments came after Russia, Turkey and Iran backed a shaky truce between Syria's warring parties.

...