Rowboats and missiles in war of attrition on Iraq front line



Iraqi rapid response forces take up positions on the roof of a house as their Daesh (ISIS) enemies plot their next move along the front line between eastern and western Mosul.



Two nights ago, Iraqi forces got lucky. With night-vision binoculars, they spotted 20 militants who had crossed the river in wooden boats and begun crawling across a field toward a small military camp.



Rapid response forces opened fire and killed the militants, all identified as foreign fighters, the most hard-core in Daesh's ranks.



Tanks and armored personnel carriers cannot fit through western Mosul's narrow streets, depriving government forces of a major advantage.



For now, members of the Iraqi rapid response team seem cautiously optimistic as they face about 50 militants positioned across the Tigris.

...