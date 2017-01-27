Gaza water shortage grows more dire

Marwan al-Najar, a Palestinian from the south of the Gaza Strip, says he has not tasted sweet tap water in 10 years. Every day, he travels 4 kilometers to fill a 20-liter plastic jerrycan at a local desalination station. Gaza has long suffered severe water problems, with its aquifer contaminated by sewage, chemicals and seawater and the territory's three desalination plants unable to meet demand.



Gaza's main water source contains 55 to 60 million cubic meters of water over the course of a year, but demand from Gaza's 2 million population exceeds 200 million cubic meters.



For now, two of Gaza's three desalination facilities are functioning, producing just 8,600 cubic meters of water a day.

...