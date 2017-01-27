Syria thwarts Daesh attack near Aleppo route

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the army repelled a Daesh (ISIS) attack southeast of Aleppo Thursday, after clashes temporarily cut a supply route linking the city to other government-held areas of Syria.



Meanwhile, six rebel factions joined Ahrar al-Sham in its battle against the Al-Qaeda affiliate in Syria, the Islamist group said.



The Syrian army and allied forces thwarted the attack and the road opened up again, the Observatory said.



Elsewhere in northwestern Syria, Islamist rebel group Ahrar al-Sham said Thursday six other rebel factions had joined its ranks in order to fend off a major assault by a powerful militant group.



While Fatah al-Sham has often fought in close proximity to FSA rebels against Assad, it also has a record of crushing foreign-backed FSA groups during Syria's complex, almost 6-year-old conflict.



The HNC is the main Syrian opposition umbrella group and took part in the peace talks brokered by Syria regime allies Russia and Iran and rebel backer Turkey in Astana this week.

