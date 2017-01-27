Yemen could face famine in 2017: UN

The United Nations aid chief warned Thursday that Yemen was sliding deeper into humanitarian crisis and could face famine this year.



About 14 million people -- nearly 80 percent of the entire Yemeni population -- are in need of food aid, half of whom are severely food insecure, O'Brien said.



O'Brien said the Saudi-led coalition had ordered a vessel carrying four mobile cranes for the port to leave Yemeni waters and it was now awaiting approval from Riyadh to deliver the new equipment.



The United Nations is calling for a ceasefire in Yemen to allow urgently needed deliveries of humanitarian aid and to resume political talks on ending the war.



About 10,000 civilians have died in the war, according to U.N. officials.

