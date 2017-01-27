Syria talks in Geneva postponed from Feb. 8 until end of the month: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with Syrian opposition representatives in Moscow, Russia January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Syria key opposition leaders decline talks with Lavrov
Russia's Lavrov to meet Syria political opposition in Moscow
Russia sees positive signs in Syria peace process: agencies cite Lavrov
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Syria key opposition leaders decline talks with Lavrov
Russia's Lavrov to meet Syria political opposition in Moscow
Russia sees positive signs in Syria peace process: agencies cite Lavrov
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE