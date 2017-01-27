Tehran fire chief praises bravery in tower blaze

A senior Iranian firefighter paid tribute Friday to rescuers' bravery tackling a blaze last week that triggered the collapse of Tehran's oldest high-rise, killing 26 people.



The 15-story Plasco building toppled on Jan. 19 while emergency services were still evacuating people from it, four hours into the inferno.



The bodies of 15 firefighters and four civilians had been recovered from the rubble by Friday while six were still missing, the fire service said.



A deputy mayor said crews removing the rubble were set to complete the job by around 5 pm (1330 GMT) Friday.



The damage was estimated at 15,000 billion rials ($390 million, 365 million euros) and some 3,500 workers lost their jobs as a result of the blaze.

